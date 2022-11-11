Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing details on a new series entitled, “INSIDER,” which will premiere this Tuesday and feature backstage interviewer Alicia Atout. Full details can be found below.

(NEW YORK) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of a new weekly series, “MLW Insider,” premiering Tuesdays and hosted by Alicia Atout.

The series will stream on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Pro Wrestling TV.

Atout, a renowned interviewer from music to combat sports, will discuss the top MLW news, breaking down the biggest fights in MLW and interviewing the biggest names each and every week.

“We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,” says Court Bauer, MLW CEO. “Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW INSIDER.”

Watch MLW Insider with Alicia Atout starting this Tuesday on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Pro Wrestling TV.

