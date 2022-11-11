The WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament will begin on tonight’s live show, with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar in a first round bout. The winner will receive a future title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The following World Cup competitors are planned as of this afternoon, according to PWInsider:

* Braun Strowman

* Sami Zayn

* Rey Mysterio

* Jinder Mahal

* Butch

* Ricochet

* Santos Escobar

* Shinsuke Nakamura

There’s no word yet on when the tournament will wrap, or if any other matches will take place on tonight’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.