MLW has announced a new title matchup for War Chamber.

The promotion revealed in a press release this morning that the Samoan SWAT Team will be defending the MLW tag team championship against The FBI and The Mane Event at War Chamber, which takes place on April 6th from the legendary Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

The World dT Packing a ferocious Polynesian punch as the reigning World Tag Team Champions, the Samoan SWAT Team will defend their titles for the first-time ever in a triple threat match!

The FBI’s Little Guido and Ray Jaz are finally getting their crack at the gold. With rumblings they’ve strong-armed their way into a title match unjustly, the team capo, Guido told MLW.com to simply “shuttupayaface” and made some vulgar hand gestures.

Meanwhile, the Mane Event has impressed fans and officials alike. Bringing the big top to the squared circle with acrobatic feats and showmanship that has amazed the masses, Jay Lion and Midas Black, collectively known as the Mane Event are ready to cannonball to the top.

Will Big Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’I be able to fight off two teams and four men and keep the belts?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH

Hammerheads (Hammerstone, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling (Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA, ??? & ??? with Raven)

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. TBA

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Shigehiro Irie

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat

Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. FBI vs. Mane Event

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Microman (with Mister Saint Laurent) vs. Beastman (with Kimchee)

Signed to appear:

Sam Adonis

Plus MORE!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

