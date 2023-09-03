MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA later today for the big 2023 Fury Road pay-per-view, and a Fusion TV taping of matches to air on upcoming episodes.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s show via mlw2300.com. Doors open up at 4:30pm ET for front row ticket holders, then at 5pm for all ticket holders. There is a special start time of 6pm this evening, which is also when the 2023 MLW Fury Road event will air live at on FITE. The MLW Fusion TV tapings will be held after that for the live crowd only.

Tonight’s show will feature the MLW in-ring debuts of Matt Cardona, Kushida, Kevin Blackwood, Maki Itoh and The Calling’s newest members – Talon and Cannonball. Kushida’s debut against Tony Deppen is a part of the new MLW x NJPW Crossover that kicks off tonight.

MLW FURY ROAD 2023 PPV:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Willie Mack vs. Alex Kane (c)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match for the MLW National Openweight Title

MLW World Tag Team Champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Jacob Fatu (c)

Kiss My Foot No Holds Barred Match

Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

First-Ever MLW x NJPW Crossover Match

Tony Deppen vs. Kushida

#1 Contenders Match

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

Winner earns future shot at MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo.

Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

Saint Laurent hosts “Sessions” segment with mystery guest

MLW FUSION TV TAPING:

Non-Title Street Fight

MLW World Middleweight Champion & World Tag Team Champion AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Tornado Tag Team Match

The Calling (Cannonball, Talon) vs. The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Matthew Justice)

Little Guido vs. Love, Doug

Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

The Mane Event (Midas Black, Jay Lyon) vs. The Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas, J Boujji)

Snisky (fka Snitsky) vs. TBA

Nolo Kitano vs. TBA

