Several matches for upcoming ROH TV episodes were taped on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, IL, along with the live AEW Collision. These spoilers should air on the September 7 and/or September 14 ROH TV episodes. Below are spoilers from last night in Lexington, courtesy of Marlow Cipriano:

* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Blake Christian and Gringo Loco

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena retained over Allysin Kay. Billie Starkz was at ringside supporting Athena

* Tony Nese defeated Silas Young. Nese cut a strong pre-match heel promo on the people of Chicago

* Angelico and Serpentico defeated Schaff and Adam Priest

* Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale defeated The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade, Robyn Renegade)

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona) retained over Metalik, Gravity and Griff Garrison

* Kiera Hogan defeated Leila Grey

* Willie Mack and The Infantry (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo) defeated Jah-C and The Bang Bros (Davey Bang, August Matthews)

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Lady Frost. Maria Kanellis was scouting Hirsch

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Lee Johnson in a Proving Ground match

* The Iron Savages defeated two enhancement talents

* The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta), Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum)

