MLW Fusion Alpha Results 9/22/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy w/”Filthy” Tom Lawlor In A Bunkhouse Brawl

Pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Ross is throwing haymakers at Osburne. Osbourne with a knife edge chop. Von Erichs dumps Team Filthy out of the ring. Marshall kicks Ku in the gut. Ross punches Ku in the back. Ku with a forearm smash. Marshall sends Osbourne face first into the steel ring post. Ross stomps on Ku’s chest. Ku with a knife edge chop. Ku uppercuts Ross. Marshall puts Osbourne in a wheelbarrow. Marshall drives Osbourne face first into the ring post. Ross rolls Ku back into the ring. Marshall plays to the crowd. Double Irish Whip. Von Erichs gangs up on Ku. Following a snap mare takeover, Ross with The PK. Marshall with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Osbourne drives his knee into the midsection of Ross. Ross and Osbourne are trading back and forth shots. Osbourne rakes the eyes of Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Osbourne. Assisted Cutter for a two count. Ku dumps Ross out of the ring.

Forearm Exchange. Marshall with a Forearm/Mid-Kick Combination. Ku hyperextends the right knee of Marshall. Osbourne rakes the eyes of Ross. Osbourne sends Marshall to the floor. Chop Exchange. Ross with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Ku attacks Marshall with a lead pipe. Osbourne continues to rely on eye rakes. Marshall with forearm shivers. Marshall punches Ku in the back. Marshall bodyslams Osbourne on the floor. Marshall rolls Osbourne back into the ring. Ku throws beer into Ross’s eyes. Ku repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ross. Marshall with a Corner Dropkick. Ku repeatedly stomps on Ross’s chest. Marshall dropkicks Ku. Marshall with a corner clothesline. Marshall gets distracted by Lawlor. Marshall applies The Claw. Osbourne delivers the chop block. Ku sends Ross face first into the ring post. Osbourne drops Marshall with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Osbourne with a basement dropkick. Marshall throws sand into Osbourne’s eyes. Ku jams a shovel into the back of Ross’s neck. Osbourne attacks the left knee of Marshall. Marshall unloads two knife edge chops. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Osbourne hits The DDT on the floor.

Osbourne repeatedly kicks the left knee of Marshall. Osbourne with a single leg takedown. Ku attacks the left knee of Marshall with a shovel. Osbourne wraps the left leg of Marshall around the bottom rope. Osbourne runs Marshall into the ring post. Ku toys around with Ross. Machine Gun Chops. Second Forearm Exchange. Ku kicks the left knee of Ross. Ross avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ross with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ross with The Twisting Falcon Arrow for a two count. Ross sets up a chair contraption. Ross kicks Osbourne in the face. Ku connects with The Fisherman’s Buster into the chair contraption for a two count. Lawlor inadvertently clocks Ku with a 2X4. Ross drops Osbourne with The Big Boot. Marshall pulls Lawlor off the ring apron. Marshall sends Lawlor face first into the ring post. Ross whips Osbourne with the 2X4 for a two count. Marshall places a wooden board in between two chairs. Marshall plants Ku with The MoonSault through the board to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Von Erichs via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Alexander Hammerstone winning Battle Riot III.

– Hammerstone/Fatu will go down at MLW Fightland on October 7th on Vice TV.

– The Sea Stars, Brittany Blake, Holidead, Zoey Skye, Willow Nightingale, and Nicole Savoy will be joining MLW’s Women’s Featherweight Division.

– Matt Cross tells Cesar Duran that he deserves a title shot.

– LAX Vignette.

– Alex Kane will make his MLW Fusion Alpha debut next week.

– Next week on MLW Fusion Alpha, it will be Alexander Hammerstone vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor For The MLW National Openweight Championship.

Second Match: Gino Media vs. KC Navarro

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Medina refuses to shake Navarro’s hand. Medina shoves Navarro. Navarro ducks a clothesline from Medina. Navarro leapfrogs over Medina. Navarro slips over Medina’s back. Navarro with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Navarro with a running elbow smash. Navarro follows that with a rolling elbow. Following a snap mare takeover, Navarro with a Running Neck Snap. Medina avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Navarro dropkicks Medina to the floor. Medina calls for a timeout.

Medina rolls Navarro back into the ring. Navarro lands The Suicide Dive. Navarro tosses Medina back into the ring. Navarro dives over Medina. Medina with a Pop Up Mid-Kick. Medina drops Navarro with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Medina applies a chin bar. Navarro with a sunset flip for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Navarro with a diving clothesline. Navarro dropkicks Medina. Navarro with a flying forearm smash. Medina reverses out of the irish whip from Navarro. Navarro drops Medina with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Medina with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Medina with a Crescent Kick. Medina connects with The Spinning Torture Rack/X-Factor Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gino Medina via Pinfall

Josef Samael Promo

Alex Hammerstone, The mighty National Champion. The CONTRA Hunter. You say you’re gonna do what no man has done, since we took the belt on July 6, 2019? You think you can beat the World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu? Typical american arrogance, in its purest form. This won’t be a title fight. This will be a warzone. And you won’t be going home with two titles. You will be going home in a body bag. HAIL, CONTRA.

Third Match: Davey Richards vs. TJ Perkins

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Richards applies a side headlock. Perkins whips Richards across the ring. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Richards with a double leg takedown. Perkins denies The Boston Crab. Perkins with a deep arm-drag. Perkins goes for an arm-bar, but Richards counters with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takeover. Perkins applies a headscissors neck lock. Perkins gives the crowd the middle finger salute. Richards reverses the hold. Perkins grapevines the legs of Richards. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Richards leapfrogs over Perkins. Richards drops down on the canvas. Richards goes for a dropkick, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins sends Richards tumbling to the floor. Perkins with The Slingshot Pescado. Perkins poses for the crowd. Perkins rolls Richards back into the ring. Richards denies The Face Wash.

Richards with forearm shivers. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Perkins with a running knee lift. Richards regroups on the outside. Perkins rolls Richards back into the ring. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins rams his boot across Richards face. Perkins drives his knee into Richards’ back. Perkins applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Richards reverses the hold. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex. Perkins with a Belly to Back Suplex. Richards has Perkins perched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins with clubbing blows to Richards back. Perkins with forearm shivers. Richards fires back with multiple headbutts. Richards with The SuperPlex. Second Forearm Exchange. Perkins uppercuts Richards. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Richards with a flying forearm smash. Perkins thrust kicks the midsection of Richards. Richards with The Roundhouse Kick.

Richards hits The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Richards goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Richards with an arm-drag takeover. Perkins sends Richards across the ring. Perkins goes for The Sunset Flip, but Richards counters with The Ankle Lock. Richards blasts Perkins with The PK for a two count. Perkins avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Perkins dives over Richards. Perkins SuperKicks Richards. Perkins rams his boot across Richards face. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Perkins denies The Pop Up Mid-Kick. Richards applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins reverses the hold. Richards goes back to The Ankle Lock. Rollup Exchange. Perkins applies The Heel Hook. Perkins transitions into The STF. Richards grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Mid-Kick Exchange. Richards with The Exploder Suplex on the apron. Richards rolls Perkins back into the ring. Richards connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Richards drills Perkins with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards makes Perkins tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Davey Richards via Submission

