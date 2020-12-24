MLW Fusion Results 12/23/20

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Dirty Blondes w/Aria Blake vs. Ariel Dominguez and Daniel Starling

Leo Brien and Daniel Starling will star things off. Brien punches Starling. Brien slams Starling’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Brien kicks Starling in the gut. Brien is throwing haymakers at Starling. Brien repeatedly stomps on Starling’s chest. Brien with the irish whip. Brien with The Running Boot. Brien slams Starling’s head on the left boot of Patrick. Brien tags in Patrick. Patrick continues to stomp on Starling’s chest.

Patrick spits at Dominguez. Patrick tells Dominguez to bring it. Patrick drops Dominguez with The Big Boot. Patrick kicks Starling in the ribs. Patrick with a knife edge chop. Patrick tags in Brien. Double Irish Whip. Double Bionic Elbow. Dirty Blondes unloads a series of elbow drops for a two count. Brien applies a front face lock. Brien tags in Patrick. Brien punches Starling in the back. Brien connects with The Avalanche PowerSlam to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Dirty Blondes via Pinfall

Alexander Hammerstone Promo

You know, I don’t think CONTRA and Mads Krugger realize that putting me on the shelf for a month might have been the stupidest thing they could do. All that means is that I’ve been able to train, non-stop for an entire month just for one match. And I think it’s become very apparent at this point that MLW doesn’t get freedom from CONTRA, they’re only going to get freedom through CONTRA, because just when I got one step closer to Jacob Fatu and that World Heavyweight Championship, they stick the monster on me. The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Mads Krugger. And you know what, I’m not the monster that you are, because I’m worse.

See, at Kings Of The Colosseum, this presents a very rare opportunity, an opportunity for me to cut loose because me and pro wrestling, it’s been like I’m walking through a world of cardboard and cheap plastic, always afraid of what I’m gonna break, subconsciously holding back, just a hair. But, you, big man, you can take it, can’t you? You can take every blow I got, and I’m gonna give it to you, but there’s one thing that you can’t take and that’s a Nightmare Pendulum. And, at Kings Of The Colosseum, I swear to you, I’m gonna put you down with that very move. And don’t get it twisted, I’m not gonna lose the diamond, chasing the glare, because that’s what you are, Mads Krugger, just an obstacle, standing in my way between Jacob Fatu, standing in my way between that MLW Worlds Heavyweight Championship. So, Kings Of The Colosseum, we’re gonna do it. You want me to put my title on the line, that’s just fine, because I’m looking past you to the World Heavyweight Championship.

PWI Top 10 Contenders To The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Calvin Tankman

9.) Laredo Kidd

8.) ACH

7.) Mads Krugger

6.) Richard Holliday

5.) Myron Reed

4.) LA Park

3.) Low Ki

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

LA Park Promo

It can’t be possible that MLW gives opportunities to other people, like those fat pigs. What are they called? MLW remember I’ve been here since 2002, the day this company started. It’s 2020 we need our opportunities. We need a title shot. If not, plain truth, I will retire. We’ll leave. Bye, bye. Those pigs (The Dirty Blondes) just returned and you gave them a shot before me and my masculine and successful sons? We have a right for an opportunity or it is over.

The MLW Kings Of Colosseum Control Center With Alicia Atout

1.) Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger For The MLW National OpenWeight Championship

2.) Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

3.) The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes w/Aria Blake For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

– Salina’s De La Renta’s Bombshell

4.) Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Second Match: Low Ki w/The Von Erichs vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Violence Is Forever In The Finals Of The 2020 Opera Cup Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Lawlor immediately brings Ki down to the mat. Ki grabs the left leg of Lawlor. Ki backs Lawlor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Lawlor grapples around Ki. Lawlor applies a key lock. Lawlor transitions into a single leg crab. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Ki. Lawlor applies the bow and arrow stretch. Lawlor with the lateral press for a one count. Ki kicks the right hamstring of Lawlor. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ki backs Lawlor into the ropes. Hand Fighting. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor with a side headlock takeover. Ki answers with the headscissors neck lock. Ki transitions into a key lock. Lawlor with the fireman’s carry takeover. Ki bridges out of The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ki rolls Lawor over for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lateral Press Exchange. Ki applies a front face lock. Lawlor with clubbing palm thrusts.

Lawlor and Ki continues to exchange holds on the mat. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor transitions into a double hammerlock. Lawlor with The Anchor Clutch for a two count. Test Of Strength. Ki kicks the left hamstring of Lawlor. Lawlor with clubbing blows to Ki’s back. Lawlor with The GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Lawlor rolls Ki over for a two count. Lawlor applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Lawlor with three sharp elbow strikes. Lawlor with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Lawlor drags Ki to the center of the ring. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Ki with The Double Foot Stomp. Lawlor shoves Ki. Ki hammers down on the back of Lawlor’s neck. Ki with a RoundHouse Kick. Ki with two uppercuts. Ki rams his elbow across Lawlor’s forehead. Following a snap mare takeover, Ki with a running elbow drop for a one count. Ki applies The Figure Four Headlock. Lawlor answers with The Indian Death Lock. Lawlor rolls Ki over for a two count.

Ki regroups on the outside. Ki with two leg kicks. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor blasts Ki with a knife edge chop. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ki dropkicks Lawlor to the floor. Ki kicks Lawlor in the gut. Ki HeadButts Lawlor. Ki with a knife edge chop. Ki slams Lawlor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ki with clubbing elbow smashes. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Lawlor with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Lawlor hyperextends the left shoulder of Ki. Lawlor delivers The Sacrifice. Lawlor puts his knee on the back of Ki’s neck. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor is choking Ki with his boot. The referee admonishes Lawlor. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor continues to throw forearms at Ki. Lawlor whips Ki across the ring. Ki applies The Dragon Clutch. Lawlor bites the top rope which forces the break. Ki HeadButts Lawlor. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Lawlor transitions into The Sharpshooter. Ki refuses to quit.

Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ki. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor drops Ki with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ki reverses the pressure. Ki starts chopping the right knee of Lawlor. Lawlor applies The Key Lock for added pressure. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor uppercuts Ki. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Ki. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor whips Ki across the ring. Ki ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Ki with two running elbow smashes. Lawlor negates The Ki Crusher. Lawlor whips Ki across the ring. Ki with The SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Ki unloads a flurry of mid-kicks. Ki with Kawada Kicks for a two count. Ki brings Lawlor to the corner. Ki with a knife edge chop. Lawlor hits The Running Uranage Slam for a two count. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Ki with elbows into the midsection of Ki. Ki connects with The Ki Crusher. Ki delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Ki with The Rolling Capo Kick. Lawlor rolls Ki over to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

