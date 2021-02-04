MLW Fusion Results 2/3/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

First Match: Jordan Oliver w/Myron Reed vs. Sentai Death Squad w/Daivari

Oliver side steps Squad into the turnbuckles. Oliver ducks under two clotheslines from Squad. Squad dodges The Big Boot. Oliver kicks Squad in the back of the head. Oliver with a Running Boot for a two count. Oliver starts limping. Oliver with forearm shivers. Oliver with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Oliver sends Squad to the corner. Oliver connects with The Clout Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Oliver via Pinfall

– The Von Erichs contemplates paying Team Filthy a visit at Filthy Island.

– Calvin Tankman will return to MLW next week.

– The next big event for MLW will take place on March 24th. It’s MLW Never Say Never. This will be a free special event.

– Alicia Atout is in the Filthy Island Control Center. Low Ki will battle King Mo.

Second Match: Los Parks (c) w/Salina De La Renta vs. TJ Perkins & Bu Ku Dao For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

LA Park attacks Perkins before the bell rings. Park starts dancing. Hijo tells Dao to bring it. Hijo toys around with Dao. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dao brings Hijo down to the mat. Hijo rolls Dao over for a two count. Hijo applies a double arm-bar. Dao grabs a side headlock. Hijo whips Dao across the ring. Park punches Dao from the ring apron. Dao rocks Hijo with a forearm smash. Quick shoving contest. Park begs for mercy. Hijo signals for the test of strength. Dao applies a side headlock. Hijo whips Dao across the ring. Hijo drops down on the canvas. Park kicks Dao in the back. Hijo clotheslines Dao. The referee is trying to get Perkins out of the ring. Los Parks gangs up on Dao. Hijo with a knife edge chop. Dao reverses out of the irish whip from Hijo. Dao clotheslines Hijo. Perkins is raining down haymakers behind the referee’s back. Dao hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Park kicks Dao in the chest. The referee has lost complete control of the match. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Hijo repeatedly slams Perkins head on the ring apron. Park kicks Dao in the chest. Hijo SuperKicks Perkins. Hijo taunts Perkins. Hijo starts choking Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Big Boot. Hijo with the irish whip. Park kicks Dao in the face. Hijo with the lateral press for a two count. Hijo unloads two knife edge chops. Perkins and Dao have a meeting of the minds in the center of the ring. Hijo HeadButts Dao. Double Irish Whip. Dao decks Hijo with a back elbow smash. Park kicks Dao in the gut. Perkins with a Flying Hurricanrana.

Perkins avoids The Senton Splash. Dao dropkicks Hijo to the floor. Suicide Dive/Slingshot Pescado Combination. Dao with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Dao applies The CrossFace. Perkins gets Park trapped in The Cobra Twist. Park throws Perkins into Dao. Perkins dropkicks Park. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Dao ducks a clothesline from Hijo. Dao hits The Spinning Flatliner for a two count. Hijo reverses out of the irish whip from Dao. Hijo with a Flying Forearm Smash. Hijo with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Dao ducks a clothesline from Hijo. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Los Parks strikes Twin Magic. It’s LA Park Jr in the ring. Park connects with The Shoulder Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, Los Parks via Pinfall

Third Match: Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco

Loco lunges over Medina. Medina denies the headscissors takeover. Loco with a deep arm-drag. Medina sweeps out the legs of Loco. Arm-Drag Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Loco sweeps out the legs of Medina. Medina avoids The Standing MoonSault. Loco avoids The Windmill Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Medina talks smack to Loco. Medina refuses to shake Loco’s hand. Medina with a snap mare takeover. Medina is playing mind games with Loco. Loco with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Medina regroups on the outside. Loco with a Hook Kick. Medina sweeps Loco off the ring apron. Medina with a knife edge chop. Medina rolls Loco back into the ring. Medina with the cover for a two count. Medina stomps on the left shoulder of Loco.

Medina with a straight right hand. Medina with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Medina kicks Loco in the back. Medina applies a rear chin lock. Loco with elbows into the midsection of Medina. Medina and Loco starts running the ropes. Loco trips Medina. Loco SuperKicks Medina. Loco lands The Tornillo for a two count. Loco fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Enzuigiri Exchange. Loco hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loco drags Medina to the corner. Loco goes for The MoonSault, but Medina gets his feet up in the air. Medina drives Loco face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Medina with a Rising Knee Strike. Loco rolls Medina over for a two count. Medina reverses the pinning combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gino Medina via Pinfall

Next week on MLW Fusion, Injustice will battle CONTRA Unit.

Fourth Match: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger In The Baklei Brawl

This match took place in an undisclosed location. Hammerstone kicks Krugger in the gut. Hammerstone with a forearm smash. Hammerstone and Krugger are trading back and forth shots. Hammerstone drives his knee into the midsection of Krugger. Krugger delivers a gut punch. Krugger with a straight right hand. Krugger slams Hammerstone’s head on the gate. Krugger drives the gate into Hammerstone’s face. Krugger uppercuts Hammerstone. Hammerstone delivers his combination offense.

Krugger with a knee lift. Krugger throws a pallet at Hammerstone. Hammerstone nails Krugger with The Pump Kick. Hammerstone tees off on Krugger. Krugger is relying heavy on the knee lifts in this match. Hammerstone whips Krugger into a dumpster. Hammerstone throws Krugger face first into the dumpster to pickup the victory. However, Hammerstone didn’t realize that he pinned a Krugger stunt double. Krugger lays out Hammerstone with two massive haymakers to close the show.

Winner: Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

