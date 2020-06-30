MLW Partners With Wildcat For Replica Championship Belts For Fans

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a partnership with Wildcat, where the two sides will be teaming up to produce a replica championship belt line for fans to purchase. Details can be found below.
NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) and Wildcat Championship Belts announced an agreement today to manufacture a line of authentic championship belts featuring MLW’s iconic championships.
The line of belts, available now at www.MLWBelts.com, offers fans the chance to collect every MLW championship.
Handmade by Wildcat, the belt maker of all MLW titles, the MLW title belts are made with world class craftsmanship and materials. The authentic line of MLW championship title belts are identical to the belts featured in Major League Wrestling.
“For the first-time ever, fans have the opportunity to own the ultimate collector’s item,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “One of the biggest requests I get is now a reality with this line of belts.”
All MLW championship belts are now available for the MLW super fan, including:
· The World Heavyweight Championship
· The World Tag Team Championship
· The World Middleweight Championship
· The National Openweight Championship
Wildcat Championship Belts is recognized as the premier source for custom, handmade championship belts. With clients from MLW to New Japan to the New York Mets, Wildcat is second to none.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/29/2020
- WWE Scheduled to Hold RAW Event at Arena In Cleveland, Ohio
- Interesting Note on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Contract and How Wrestling Contracts Are Set Up These Days
- Update on WWE’s Storyline Injury for Charlotte Flair
- Update on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Signing with Impact Wrestling, Big Interview Teased?
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea