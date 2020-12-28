Major League Wrestling announced late Sunday night that Septimo Dragon (Luis Fernando Diosdado) was taken to a hospital after a motorcycle accident in Mexico.
MLW issued the following statement:
“Séptimo Dragón was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle accident in Mexico today and is currently in surgery.
MLW is awaiting further details.
On behalf everyone at Major League Wrestling, our thoughts are with Dragón and his family.”
Séptimo Dragón in motorcycle accident https://t.co/OqXvamb8ev
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 28, 2020