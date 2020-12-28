During his appearance on ARN, Tully Blanchard spoke on being fired by the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

In that process, we had given our notice and [Vince McMahon] made a big deal about us staying for Survivor Series because we were on Andre’s team. That’s when I flunked the urine test in Philadephia, but they didn’t tell me until a week and a half later after we had done the TV because they wanted to beat me up on TV. So, I thought that was good. I got to say it on Jericho’s podcast, but I don’t have a problem with me being in the business. My life has been fine. I have very few regrets in life, but when my drug test affected Arn, that broke my heart. He had to make some decisions and it was not a stellar moment for me.

