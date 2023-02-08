Tuesday’s taped MLW Underground premiere on REELZ drew 79,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The one-hour MLW Underground premiere at 10pm ET drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The 0.03 key demo rating represented 37,000 18-49 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.

MLW Underground ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The episode ranked #144 in viewership on cable this week.

Coverage of the State of the Union Address dominated cable on Tuesday night across all major news networks. The NBA game between the Lakers and the Thunder on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 rating, also drawing 2.976 million viewers. The State of the Union post-show analysis on FOX News at 10:22pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.797 million viewers, also drawing a 0.45 key demo rating. The SOTU Address began around 9:08pm and ran until around 10:21pm, with pre-show coverage beginning on some networks at 8pm, and post-show coverage airing on some networks until around 11pm and beyond. Sports competition on Tuesday night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, three College Basketball games on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, two College Basketball games on FS1, one FA Cup Soccer game on ESPN2, and WWE NXT on the USA Network.

State of the Union Address coverage also dominated broadcast TV on Tuesday night. ABC’s SOTU coverage topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.405 million viewers. ABC’s SOTU coverage also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.61 rating.

Tuesday’s MLW Underground premiere was headlined by MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone retaining over EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match. The line-up announced ahead of time also included Alex Kane issuing an Open Challenge, the escalation of the mysterious calling card attacks, plus appearances by Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mance Warner, and others.

Below is our 2023 MLW Underground Viewership Tracker:

February 8 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

