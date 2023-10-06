REELZ and Major League Wrestling have terminated their agreement.

After premiering on February 7 and concluding its first season on May 2, MLW Underground on REELZ won’t be returning for a second season. REELZ made this decision known in a statement to PWInsider, indicating that wrestling no longer aligns with the network’s current programming direction, with MLW concurring.

The statement reads as follows:

“We evaluated wrestling on REELZ and decided that it was not a great fit with the current programming direction of the network and MLW agreed so there are no further conversations taking place.”

It’s important to note that even though Peacock introduced a live linear stream of the REELZ channel on March 1, it doesn’t include the live stream of MLW Underground on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET due to Peacock’s WWE deal. The longstanding legal issues between WWE and MLW are surely not a help on that front.

Nonetheless, fans can still catch MLW Fusion on YouTube.