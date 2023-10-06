Another WWE premium live event is happening this Saturday at 8 p.m. Even though it’s a B-level show, the card looks to entertain with many top stars. John Cena makes his official in-ring return for the first time since WrestleMania. We will look at the card and give predictions for each match on the show.

John Cena and L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

After months of fans virtually begging for L.A. Knight to do something of note, it seems that WWE is finally ready to give him a big opportunity. To work with the biggest star in the company is a huge vote of confidence. The quality of the actual wrestling might be in question, but a win for Cena and Knight could set up two major matches for Roman Reigns down the line.

Prediction: John Cena and L.A. Knight win.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The story of Jey Uso attempting to redeem himself on Monday Night Raw has been pretty compelling. It has tied in so many different acts and many characters have been able to show new facets of their characters. Despite this, Judgement Day has been the show’s focus for quite some time now and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. This match should be fun.

Prediction: Judgement Day retain.

LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

The Lashley and Street Profits stable was something that promised to be a win-win for both acts. Lashley was a bit directionless and the Street Profits needed a character shift. So far, though, this union has been somewhat underwhelming. The LWO is clearly not something WWE is very invested in, but this could be a win as the new group climbs the ladder.

Prediction: Lashley and the Street Profits pick up the W.

WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

This is yet another triple threat that seems specifically designed to protect someone in defeat rather than lose clean. Much of WWE’s women’s division has gotten very stale (Asuka and Flair), but luckily Sky has added a fresh face. She is easily one of the best wrestlers on the planet and she should be given the chance to get the ball and run with it.

Prediction: Iyo Sky retains.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

This match has had a surprisingly solid build. Nakamura has been built as a viable threat for the first time on the main roster, but he’s still not the one to dethrone Rollins. This is going to be one that is more for the match quality/story rather than the result. Rollins selling the back could be a very interesting development.

Prediction: Rollins retains.

