Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion’s partnership with IWA Puerto Rico will be expanding, and more talent trading will take place in the future. MLW also announces that the old Caribbean championship belt will be retired, and a new design will be introduced at the upcoming Kings of Colosseum event. Full details are below.

MLW and the IWA Puerto Rico have been discussing trading more talent as well as the island holding more title bouts.

The two promotions are also readying for the historic Caribbean Championship to be retired… well, the old Caribbean belt that is.

A new Caribbean Championship has been commissioned and depending on the final touches, could make its debut in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum on Friday May 13th (buy tickets).