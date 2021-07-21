Pro-wrestling star Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Fightful to hype the release of the feature film Snake Eyes, as well as discuss a number of different topics, including what the WWE locker room thought of the third-party edict that was enforced over the last year that stopped talents from making extra income on third party platforms. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says WWE talent was not happy with the ban on third parties:

“I know I was doing a lot of work on my social, a lot of the guys were, too. It was a way not only to get product, but cash. It was big business for everybody. So, taking that away was tough. Especially for guys that are just getting started ‘cause when you’re on those rookie deals, you’re paying your bills, but you’re not really saving for your future. Especially when you factor in all the expenses we have. So, it’s a way for you to grow your brand. For me, too, I always looked at it as, ‘Oh, if WWE sees me on my Instagram doing a deal with Under Armour, maybe it’ll alert some attention to make them aware of who they have and what they got.’ ‘Cause I remember there were times where I would do deals with companies that the WWE was trying to do deals with and couldn’t get those deals done. I’d get it myself. I’m not the only one that was able to do that. So, that was a big blow for everybody. We were not happy.”

How he always looked at it from a business perspective:

“I always look at it from a business perspective. You’re talking about a group of dynamic athletes who know how to successfully create a brand, how to market that brand to any demographic, how to command the attention of a crowd instantaneously, who can operate under hostile or changing environments and circumstances who know how to work a mic, who know how to present themselves. You chop it up in any way and what business can do that other than professional wrestling? I have buddies that I played with in the NFL making $50,000,000-$100,000,000 dollars and don’t know how to cut a promo. They’re getting brought in to do these huge, huge deals and this guy can barely speak the English language. Meanwhile you got these other guys, these pro wrestlers, who are like, ‘Hey, what point are you trying to get across? Okay, got it. Here we go,’ and just nail it on the first take above and beyond. It’s crazy, man.”