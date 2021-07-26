Dean Muhtadi, better known as Mojo Rawley from his time in WWE, is featured in the “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” movie. He was first noticed in the movie during the trailer as he was seen doing a fight scene with Snake Eyes, played by Henry Golding. The movie is now available in theaters.
Muhtadi did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote the movie. Here are some of the highlights:
Getting the role: “I didn’t know anything about the role or the shooting schedule, but I was all in,” says Muhtadi. “I accepted it on the spot.”
The scene: “It was like if I had a 30-second segment in WWE. Even when I had limited time, I wanted to leave you with something you could remember. I wanted to make the most of what I was given, and it was easy because I was so blown away by Henry Golding’s athleticism. Snake Eyes was an exciting opportunity, and I wanted to maximize it. I’m so hyped about it. I learned so much from Robert Schwentke, the director, and I did my best to keep the energy level high. I’ve never had a day like it. I was so sore the day after, which made it feel even more rewarding.”
Rob Gronkowski: “I’m grateful we had our WrestleMania moment together a few years ago in Florida,” says Muhtadi. “You need fans for Robbie G; he feeds off that energy. Those empty-arena shows were tough for us. Everyone was doing their best, but this is a business built on crowd interaction. We had some really cool plans set up for WWE, but it was a golden opportunity for him in Tampa with the Bucs. Then he got to go off and win a Super Bowl with a new team in Year 1, so it all worked out for him.”