IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new matchup for its Bound For Glory pay-per-view.
PCO will battle Rhino, Moose, and Steve Maclin in a Monster’s Ball showdown.
BREAKING: @PCOisNotHuman, Rhino, @SteveMaclin and @TheMooseNation will face off in MONSTER'S BALL on October 21 at #BoundForGlory LIVE on PPV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2023
Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The updated card can be found below.
Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James
Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC
Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin
Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey