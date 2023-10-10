Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Adam Copeland leaving WWE for AEW and how the focus on helping younger talent by working with them shouldn’t be his primary goal. Instead, telling stories should be.

“Yeah, sure. I’m more interested in great stories. No matter who he works with, the idea of, you know, veteran talent coming in and helping the younger guys, that sounds really good. And it’s certainly not a bad thing if it happens, but I don’t think that should be anybody’s primary consideration. The primary consideration if I’m talented is, will this be fun for me? Do I have some people that I can really work with that I think I can do some great things with? If the answer to that is yes, that’s about it. And if it happens, some of the younger talent benefit from it. Perfect. Great. Everybody wins.”

