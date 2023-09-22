Montez Ford discusses his relationship with Bobby Lashley.

The former multi-time tag champion spoke about the Almighty One during a recent interview on the Happy Hour. Ford says that Lashley took the Street Profits under his wing as soon as the duo joined the main roster.

It was something where, Bobby has known us for a while now. Me and Dawks have been with the company…Dawks has been with the company since 2012. I got signed in late 2015. Been in NXT, been on the main roster for about three years. Bobby has been one of the ones who has took us under his wing since we’ve been on the main roster. Now, everything he’s been doing backstage is being brought to viewing eyes.

