IMPACT world champion Moose was the latest guest on the Talk’N’Shop podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his new philosophy on the industry and how it’s more important to look like a star than it is to be a solid in-ring worker. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he used to just focus on the wrestling portion of being a wrestler:

I stopped being a f*cking mark. There was a point in wrestling where I just wanted the wrestling. Like for instance, I haven’t wrestled on TV since motherf*cking October and two years ago, I would be mad about that. Like, why the f*ck am I not wrestling? But I never looked at the bigger picture as my mind like — I’m getting more over not f*cking wrestling and that’s the thing people don’t realize, the f*cking wrestling doesn’t f*cking matter.

Says what matter is looking like a star :

It’s great if you can do it but, what matters is f*cking talking and being cool and looking like a star and that’s what f*cking matters and I think — make the people want to see you. That’s what f*cking matters and when I had to stop being a mark and being like, ‘Oh f*ck it, I wanna be — I wanna hit this move and this cool sh*t.’ When I had to get out of that mindset.

Jokes that he hates seeing his name on the call sheet to wrestle now:

When I get that f*cking call sheet on f*cking Thursday the night before a flight, it was like yeah, you got a match. I’m like, ‘God dammit.’ That sh*t breaks my heart when I have to f*cking wrestle [Moose laughed]. I like not wrestling.

