Moose did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:
Being Impact Wrestling World Champion:
“I bring something different to the table,” says Moose, who is 37-year-old Quinn Ojinnaka. “I feel like there is no one quite like me in wrestling, and I’m excited to make the most of this opportunity as champion.”
Making the jump from the NFL to wrestling:
“I used to be known as a former NFL player who became a wrestler,” says Ojinnaka, who will wrestle former Impact champ Eddie Edwards on Saturday at Turning Point on Impact Plus. “Honestly, I would hear that and take it as an insult. I’ve always wanted to be known as a wrestler that used to be an NFL player, and that is who I am now.”