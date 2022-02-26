Fightful Select has released the following update on AEW star Brian Cage, and his contract situation with the promotion after being off of television for months.

-The publication recently broke the news that Tony Khan had picked up the option on Cage’s contract, which means he will be working with the company through February 2023. The option was exercised a couple days before his original deal would have expired. Cage reportedly did tell several within AEW that it had happened.

-Despite not being used on television for months Cage had been backstage for several weeks, although Fightful adds that he has now not been around for months.