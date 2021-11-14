Earlier this morning a report surfaced stating that AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black were both dealing with an injury following last night’s Full Gear pay per view, which is why they were not be able to attend the Big Event convention in New York City.

Northeast Wrestling has since provided an update saying that Kingston contacted them late last night and told them that he had hurt his shoulder during his match with CM Punk. You can read their full statement below.

Eddie Kingston contacted us late last night. Due to an injury to his shoulder in his match with CM Punk last night at the AEW PPV, he will be unable to appear at Big Event NY Convention today. He is having his shoulder checked out and having a series of medical tests this morning. If you preordered any of his meet and greet items you will be refunded later today. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Kingston would end up losing to Punk after a wild back and forth brawl that AEW fans believe more than lived up to expectations.