More Details on the New WWE United States Title Belt

As noted earlier, @Wrestlevotes reported that a new WWE United States Title belt design is set to be revealed on tonight’s RAW. It was described as a “clean, yet prestigious look” for the title, currently held by Apollo Crews.
In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that the new design includes a bigger plate style. It was described as being similar to the WWE Universal or World Title, with a black strap. The design also has an eagle that is featured prominently.
It was also noted that the new look is “not at all” similar to the recent design that was revealed for the WWE Intercontinental Title belt.
The design currently featured on Crews’ title has been in use since 2003. A change has been rumored for a few months now.
