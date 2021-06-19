All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express)

Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson vs. FTR

Matt Hardy (w/ H.F.O.) vs. Jora Johl

Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Matt Hardy)

Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy & Best Friends)

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston

Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)