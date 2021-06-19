All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express)
Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson vs. FTR
Matt Hardy (w/ H.F.O.) vs. Jora Johl
Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Matt Hardy)
Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy & Best Friends)
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston
Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
#AEWDarkElevation this Monday 6/21 at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– Main Event: @MattSydal v. @JackEvans711
– @1ReneeMichelle v. @callmekrisstat w/ Best Friends & @orangecassidy
– #PowerhouseHobbs in singles action
– #VarsityBlonds v. #BumsRUs pic.twitter.com/J4MWNQvX3H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021