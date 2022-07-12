Seven more matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

We noted before how two non-AEW matches will air during tonight’s show. The episode will also feature Private Party vs. Bear Country in tag team action, Dante Martin vs. Nick Comoroto, and more.

This Dark episode was taped on June 11 from Universal Studios in Orlando. You can click here for full spoilers.

Below is the updated AEW Dark line-up for tonight:

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defends against Shota Umino (from RevPro’s weekend event in Sheffield)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita in a non-title Eliminator Match (from Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sun Princess event)

* Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore

* Dante Martin vs. Nick Comoroto

* Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan

* Angelico vs. Logan Laroux

* Rohit Raju vs. Baron Black

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* Private Party vs. Bear Country

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

