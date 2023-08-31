There is another update from the CM Punk and Jack Perry scuffle that took place at this past Sunday’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium.

According to Fightful Select, footage of the altercation exists as Wembley Stadium is covered with cameras for security purposes. This footage was most likely used in AEW’s decision to suspended both Perry and Punk. If you missed it, a full detailed description of what happened can be found below.

CM Punk got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage at Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view moments before Punk’s opening matchup with Samoa Joe. This stemmed from an incident that occurred backstage at Collision several weeks ago, where Punk shot down Perry’s idea of using real glass in an angle, something Perry had gotten approved from AEW prior. However, when the day came to shoot the segment at Collision Punk said no, and the segment got scrapped. It was said that Perry was unhappy about the situation, and how the story was reported afterward by the media.

Perry made reference to this during his pre-show FTW Championship match with HOOK, where real glass was used in a car spot. Perry said, “Real Glass Cry Me A River,” a clear shot at the Second City Saint.

We have reported many versions of the actual altercation, including stories from Haus of Wrestling, Fightful, and PW Insider. Bryan Alvarez has now added some new details.

Backstage after Perry’s match Punk reportedly approached him and asked if Perry had a problem with him. Perry responded by referring to his comment during the match. Punk allegedly replied, “You know I can beat your ass, right?” This led to a brief physical confrontation where Punk EITHER shoved or pie-faced Perry and then put him in a guillotine headlock. The altercation was broken up quickly by Samoa Joe, but the scuffle was close enough to gorilla that several monitors were knocked over. AEW President Tony Khan did witness it happen.

After the incident, Punk was said to be furious. He apparently threatened to quit and initially didn’t want to go out for his match against Samoa Joe, causing a slight delay. Joe was extremely upset but managed to convince Punk to perform the match. Punk would win with the Pepsi Plunge.

There was almost another confrontation between Punk and Miro. Miro approached Punk after his match to ask about the situation with Perry, resulting in an argument. Punk suggested stepping outside, but the situation didn’t escalate further. Following these reports, some denials emerged regarding this altercation, with both Nick Hausman and PW Insider denying its occurrence. UPDATE: Sean Ross Sapp from Figthful says the interaction did happen, but both men were more joking around and that their entire encounter was never super serious. Punk and Miro have since spoken.

Khan addressed the incident during the post-All In media scrum. He said that he was aware that something happened, and that the incident was under investigation. PW Torch reported that Punk and Khan got into a heated discussion, one that has potentially fractured their relationship. Fightful has since noted that the exchange did happen and was described as “contentious.”

Sports Illustrated reported this morning that Punk and Perry have been suspended for their altercation. This has since been confirmed by multiple outlets. Both men will be off this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view card in Chicago.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.