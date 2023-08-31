AEW Fight Forever has new playable characters to choose from.

With today’s update gamers can now use The Bunny and former AEW tag champion Keith Lee in game. Aside from Bunny and Lee AEW added MJF’s Car Thrash and Sloth Sling mini-games.

AEW recently added the Stadium Stampede battle royal mode.