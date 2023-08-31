Alex Shelley has his eyes set on a big rematch with Josh Alexander.

The IMPACT World Champion spoke about the Walking Weapon during a recent interview with ComicBook Nation. Since Alexander defeated Shelley in their first outing Shelley hopes to even the score.

Yeah, of course. I would like to wrestle Josh again. He’s very, very good, and he’s a friend of mine. If I beat him, then we’d be 1-1, and that’d be nice for me. I think certainly in IMPACT, if not the world, he’s the best, and he pushes you. He’s a wrestler’s wrestler. He trains hard, and he’s in the ring constantly.

Shelley continues with his praise of Alexander, adding that he is someone who constantly makes you improve your game inside the ring.

He studies matches. He’s somebody who’s very sharp. He makes you sharper. Ultimately, that’s what I’m about. I think growing as a pro wrestler is the most important factor for me because the championship’s awesome, but at the same time, if you stop growing, you’re kind of dead in the water.

