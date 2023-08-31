Orange Cassidy discusses his relationship with Kris Statlander.

The current reigning AEW International Champion spoke about the current reigning TBS Champion during a recent interview with Tempest of WrestleTalk, where he joked how their runs motivate the Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor).

It’s a little awkward when we’re all hanging around, eating dinner with me, Kris, Chuck [Chuck Taylor] and Trent [Trent Beretta], and we have championships and they don’t. I think it’s lighting a little fire under their butts because they’re looking for something. It is nice that Kris and I can kind of lean on each other and talk to each other.

Cassidy says that he and Statlander help motivate each other since the pressure of carrying a title is overwhelming.

She’s under a lot of pressure, the TBS Champion, the first person to actually pin Jade Cargill and have the championship after Jade. I was the person to beat PAC and turn the All-Atlantic Championship into the International Championship. I’ve had it longer than Kris has had the TBS Championship, but the same pressures are still there, how can I be the best champion I can possibly be? Me, it’s easy, I just do what I have to do. I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to wrestle. For her, there is that pressure and that ‘am I worthy of this?’ For us to be able to lean on each other and that reassurance that ‘no, you’re good.’ She’ll be like, ‘you’re good.’ That’s what we have. That’s our relationship

