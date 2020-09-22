There were several positive COVID-19 tests for the WWE NXT brand during the week of September 9, according to Fightful Select.

These latest positive coronavirus tests reportedly led to significant changes to NXT programming over the last few weeks.

It was noted that many recruits who have been training at WWE’s new makeshift Performance Center also tested positive for COVID-19. Several classes at the Performance Center ended up being nixed, though some “essential coaches” were said to have remained. Some of the policies for the Performance Center include mandating masks while outside of the ring, but not while performing inside the ring or in the gym area.

WWE officials reportedly knew of the COVID-19 situation ahead of last week’s NXT episode.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.