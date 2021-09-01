New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing new additions to their lineup on the Roku Channel. The promotion has added the Hiromu Takahashi and El Phantasmo IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship matchup, as well as the epic showdown between Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi in the night one main event for double IWGP gold. Details, including a video preview, are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Hiromu Takahashi faces El Phantasmo and Tetsuya Naito takes on Kota Ibushi as Wrestle Kingdom 15 coverage continues!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!