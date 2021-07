Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting a baby girl in December.

The WWE Superstar took to Twitter to announce the exciting news and share a video of the gender reveal.

This will be the couple’s third child together. Congratulations to the couple.

baby girl on the way pic.twitter.com/ENMSAcVXju — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 25, 2021

WWE has already confirmed that Ali and Mansoor will be in a tag team match against unknown opponents on Monday’s Raw.