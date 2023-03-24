MVP discusses Bianca Belair making history for WWE.

The longtime veteran had the longest black singles-title reign between 2007-2008, where he had a 343-day reign as United States Champion. Belair recently surpassed that milestone as Raw women’s champion, a monumental moment that MVP tells the After The Bell podcast made him feel very proud. Check out his full thoughts on the EST making history in the highlights below.

Says Belair has earned his respect:

I’ve had a lot of growth over the last few years. So my maturity has come into play and I can tell you that once upon a time, I probably would have had some sour grapes about it. I would have said, ‘Yeah, well, I mean, she hasn’t had to face the people that I had to face in my title defenses,’ or whatnot. But I have to say that Bianca Belair, The EST, has earned my respect.

How proud he is of Belair and her accomplishments:

I’m very proud of her and her accomplishments. I’m very happy to see her do it and I hope that she goes on to break Becky Lynch’s record, as a matter of fact, I hope that her reign matches Roman Reigns’ and she becomes a record-breaking, record-setting Women’s Champion. She’s classy in every conceivable way. Classy, talented, and devoted herself to the craft. I have nothing but respect for Bianca Belair.

Belair gave MVP a shout out when she broke the record on March 14th. You can read about their online interaction here.

