IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné has accepted two challenges for her next title defense.

NJPW has confirmed that Moné will defend her title against Hazuki and AZM in a Triple Threat at the Sakura Genesis event on Saturday, April 8.

Moné, who won the title from KAIRI in her NJPW in-ring debut at Battle In The Valley last month, issued a promo to accept the challenges from AZM and Hazuki, as seen in the video below. The winner of the Triple Threat will go on to defend the title against Mayu Iwatani at the Stardom event on Sunday, April 23 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

NJPW issued the following on the match:

Since winning the IWGP Women’s Championship at Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Moné has been hitting red carpets and conventions in VIP style with the title, but has yet to make her first defence. Meanwhile, with the door open to challengers from around the world, two have stepped up from STARDOM. First, High Speed Champion and young superstar of Queen’s Quest AZM would take to the microphone at a press conference recently to state that since Mercedes had mentioned her name as a prospective opponent, she’d be happy to step up. Later, the Wild Heart of STARS, Hazuki threw her hat into the ring as she proposed a three way match- even Mayu Iwatani said she would take on the winner April 23 at STARDOM’s Yokohama Arena event. In a message released on social media today, Mercedes would issue her response. saying that ‘double the challenge means double the Moné’ the CEO took on the three way at Sakura Genesis April 8. Can Hazuki capture IWGP gold? Will AZM (that’s ‘A Zu Mi’), disrespected by Mercedes’ backhanded praise, make this title spectacular something more personal?

NJPW Sakura Genesis will take place on Saturday, April 8 from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air live in English on NJPW World. Below is the updated card, along with Moné’s promo:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

SANADA vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Triple Threat

AZM vs. Hazuki vs. Mercedes Moné (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi) (c)

NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga, Hikuleo and Master Wato vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA, David Finlay and El Phantasmo

Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Francesco Akira vs. EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi

Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito BUSHI vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

