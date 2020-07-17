MVP Says He Wants To Create A New Stable In WWE, Talks About How Impressed He Is By The Current Roster’s Talent

WWE star MVP recently spoke to TalkSport to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including him wanting to create a new stable and how talented the current roster is. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On wanting to create a new stable:

Absolutely. It’s something I’ve been discussing and let’s see how things go… let’s just say there’s method to my madness! I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised if I can take this… just watch me work! I’ll leave it at that – watch me work.

Talks about the new talent he’s met since returning to WWE:

I’m so pleased with the locker room. I’ve had a chance to see the SmackDown locker room and, of course, my locker room on RAW. Everybody has been tremendously cool. I’m blown away by the Street Profits. Those guys are just phenomenal talents. The Viking Raiders, I finally got a chance to work with them a little while back in a tag match and before I got a chance to work with them, I was just impressed by their work. Phenomenal. Aleister Black is another guy that has impressed me a great deal in the ring and out of the ring and behind the scenes. There is no shortage of amazing talent on both the SmackDown and RAW rosters and you’ve got a Performance Center full of hungry people that want an opportunity to step up to the next level. So there’s no shortage of people for me to work with.

On Apollo Crews: