MVP Says He Wants To Create A New Stable In WWE, Talks About How Impressed He Is By The Current Roster’s Talent

WWE star MVP recently spoke to TalkSport to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including him wanting to create a new stable and how talented the current roster is. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On wanting to create a new stable:
Absolutely. It’s something I’ve been discussing and let’s see how things go… let’s just say there’s method to my madness! I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised if I can take this… just watch me work! I’ll leave it at that – watch me work.
Talks about the new talent he’s met since returning to WWE:
I’m so pleased with the locker room. I’ve had a chance to see the SmackDown locker room and, of course, my locker room on RAW. Everybody has been tremendously cool. I’m blown away by the Street Profits. Those guys are just phenomenal talents. The Viking Raiders, I finally got a chance to work with them a little while back in a tag match and before I got a chance to work with them, I was just impressed by their work. Phenomenal. Aleister Black is another guy that has impressed me a great deal in the ring and out of the ring and behind the scenes. There is no shortage of amazing talent on both the SmackDown and RAW rosters and you’ve got a Performance Center full of hungry people that want an opportunity to step up to the next level. So there’s no shortage of people for me to work with.
On Apollo Crews:
Apollo Crews has a huge upside and I think one of his biggest attributes is he is coachable. He’s hungry, he wants to be a player and hasn’t come so big for his britches, as the saying goes, that he can’t take direction. You can see the growth and working with me, I told him a long time ago I have a huge personality and if you’re standing in the ring with me and your personality doesn’t shine, you will get completely bladded out by mine. Usually when I walk into a room there’s a wagon behind me to carry my ego [laughs]. So I told Apollo, he’s going to have to reach inside and match that and I think so far, he has done a good job and I wanna see where he can go. However, we have an issue because as much as I want to see him be successful, I’m a two-time United States champion and I will be a three-time United States champion and Apollo Crews will have to learn that lesson the hard way. I tried to mentor him, I wanted him to learn! So he could have a legendary United States Championship run but he didn’t want to listen, so sometimes life lessons are hard. If you’re going to be dumb, you better be tough.
