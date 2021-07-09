Four new matches have been announced for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling.

Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Title against a mystery opponent, to be revealed that night.

Tonight’s Impact saw Hall of Famer Gail Kim confront Purrazzo following her Open Challenge win over Lady Frost. Kim informed Purrazzo that she will have a mystery challenger at the pay-per-view. It was teased that this could be a returning wrestler or someone from another promotion.

Slammiversary will also see Violent By Design’s Rhino and Joe Doering defend their Impact World Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way against The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows), TJP and Fallah Bahh, plus the team of Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

The Knockouts Tag Team Titles will also be defended at Slammiversary. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will put the straps on the line against Havok and Rosemary, who became the #1 contenders after defeating Susan and Kimber Lee on tonight’s show.

Finally, W. Morrissey will return to the Impact pay-per-view ring at Slammiversary. He will face veteran wrestler Eddie Edwards.

The match was made after Edwards challenged the former Big Cass on tonight’s show, following Morrissey’s attack on Edwards before his match with Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima. Due to the injuries and the attack, Edwards was unable to wrestle Kojima, something he’s wanted to do for years. Morrissey was also in action on tonight’s show, winning a 3-on-1 Handicap Match over Deonte Evans, Manny Smith and Jason Page.

Slammiversary takes place on Saturday, July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, with a limited crowd in attendance. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mystery Opponent TBA That Night vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Rhino) (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Havok and Rosemary vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz) (c)

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

W. Morrisssey vs. Eddie Edwards

