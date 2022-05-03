WWE star and current women’s tag champion Naomi spoke with Inside the Ropes back at the WrestleMania 38 press junket (before her and Banks won the titles), where the Glow Queen spoke on a number of different topics, including whether she would be interested in a heel turn and why she thinks it is weird that she wasn’t involved with The Bloodline in any way. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether she would be interested in turning heel:

I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Thinks that it’s weird that she’s not involved with The Bloodline in some form:

I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know? And done properly.

