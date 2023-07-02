Natalya Neidhart has accomplished a lot in her WWE career, and now the Queen of Harts is getting awarded for her excellence.

The former women’s champion was the center of a new video on the WWE Youtube channel, which shows her getting awarded six Guinness World Record certificates for her achievements with the company. This includes:

-The most WWE Premium Live Event appearances for a female star.

-The most matches on WWE SmackDown for a female star.

-The most matches on WWE RAW for a female star.

-The most WWE WrestleMania appearances for a female star.

-The most WWE matches for a female star.

-The most wins in WWE for a female star.

Natalya later commented on this achievement on social media. She writes, “These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own.”

On behalf of Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Natalya a congratulations on her accomplishment. Check out the full video below.