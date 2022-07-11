WWE star Natalya recently spoke with Ariel Helwani about the legacy of the great Owen Hart, and the work Martha Hart has done with the Owen Hart Foundation. Natty also gives her thoughts on Martha’s appearance at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, which saw Adam Cole and Britt Baker win the first-ever Owen Hart tournament. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she has a ton of respect for Martha Hart:

“It’s been so hard because I work for WWE. But I have a tremendous amount of respect for Martha.”

Compliments Hart for her work at Double or Nothing:

“I think that she did such a beautiful job. She carries herself so well. She was so poised. It was the first time that fans really got a chance to like, see her. They did a really nice job honoring Owen … the way Martha wanted to honor him.”

How no one can understand what Martha was going through:

“Nobody can understand or imagine what she went through. What would it be like if I got that phone call about TJ [TJ Wilson]? … Any way that she feels, I think she’s totally justified…. [The tournament] was her call. And it always should be her call.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)