On the latest edition of his Steam Room podcast NBA legend and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley spoke about top AEW superstar Jon Moxley’s return, crediting the former world champion for going through an alcohol treatment program and getting the help he needed. You can check out Barkley’s full comments in the highlights below.

Talks his love of wrestling before giving a shout out to Moxley, Chris Jericho, and The Rock:

Hey, this is serious right here. I know y’all don’t know this guy, his name is Jon Moxley. You guys know I’m a big wrestling fan. Shout out to The Rock. Hey Rock, we always gonna be close. I do all the stunt work. Y’all don’t know this, when y’all see his body, that’s me actually [Barkley joked]. So I watch a lot of wrestling, so Jon Moxley is a star on our network actually [TNT]. This is not a homer-pick. He wrestles for, you know — shout out to Chris Jericho. So Jon Moxley, he’s one of the biggest stars — yes, AEW. He left three months ago for alcohol treatment.

Says that even though he doesn’t know Moxley he’s super proud of him for going to alcohol treatment:

You know I had a younger brother who passed away so I know a lot about addiction and he just came back this week and I just want him to know — we never met. I just wanna say man, I’m really proud of him. I wish him nothing but the best. I’ve been through it with my family and man, it’s a tough situation but I just want him to know, I’m really proud of him and just keep battling. That’s all you can do. That’s all you can do. So shoutout to those guys.

