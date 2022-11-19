As seen below, PlayStation has released a new trailer for the AEW Fight Forever video game.

The trailer features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, and Adam Page. The game features are touted, including Create-A-Wrestler, match types, and more.

“AEW: Fight Forever is going to take you back… Way back to the Golden Age of wrestling games. By combining nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves, AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from their talent roster together in one game. Career mode, mini-games and more – AEW: Fight Forever is coming in 2023,” the description with the trailer reads.

The last image of the trailer is what looks to be new box art with various wrestlers. CM Punk, who was originally set for the video game cover, is no longer featured, likely due to his status coming out of the All Out incident.

As noted, a special preview for Fight Forever will be revealed during tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. It’s believed the preview will include footage of the Lights Out matches in the game.

There’s still no word on the official release date for AEW Fight Forever, but the game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Below is the new trailer:

