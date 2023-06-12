AEW has released some new merchandise featuring CM Punk and the company’s tag team champions, FTR.

The shirt shows the trio with the title CMFTR, the name the group adopted from the IWC when they first teamed together back in 2022. On that night, Punk wrestled his first match as the AEW world champion but suffered an injury that forced him to take some time off.

Punk and FTR will be taking on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe in the main event of the AEW Collision debut this Saturday from the United Center in Chicago.