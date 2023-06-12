TJ Wilson praises Claudio Castagnoli.

The former WWE star was forced to retire from in-ring action after an injury he suffered back in June of 2015. He has since become of the top producers for WWE, and gets widely applauded for his work for the company’s women’s division. Prior to his retirement, Wilson teamed with Claudio (Cesaro) at the time, where the two were former tag team champions.

During an interview with McGuire on Wrestling, Wilson spoke about the current ROH World Champion, how proud he is of him, and how the Swiss-Superman recently texted him on the anniversary of his injury.

I’m always so proud of Claudio. He’s the best, man. This is a funny story to me. So, June 1 is the day I got hurt. So the other Thursday was June 1, and I was flying. I booked my travel wrong. I was flying to Hartford, and I needed to go to Pennsylvania. So when I landed, I had a three-and-a-half-hour drive that I did to myself. Anyway, earlier in the day, I got a text from Claudio, and he just said, ‘Hey, man, I hope you’re well,’ but it was kind of short. I didn’t text him right away. Then when I was on the plane, I realized, ‘Oh, it’s June 1 today.’ He knew before me. He figured it out. He is great at that.

Wilson goes on to call Claudio one of the most genuine human beings that he knows.

That day when I got hurt, I mean, that following day, and then when I have the surgery a few weeks later, he’s there for all this stuff. He is one of the most genuine human beings you’ll ever meet. He’s a great, great person, and I wish nothing but the most success for him. I’m just so happy for him, and I know he’s happy for me, and I’m just so happy for him.

