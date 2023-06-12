Zoey Stark is ready for her singles showdown with Becky Lynch.

Stark has been engaged in a feud with Lynch ever since she helped Trish Stratus defeat The Man at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. During an interview on Women’s Wrestling Talk the former NXT standout was asked about having a one on one match Big Time Becks, an idea she is on board for but not until after the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank premium live event.

Yeah, I would definitely have that one-on-one match with Becky. I’m definitely thinking probably after Money in the Bank is when it would probably make more sense, but for sure. Being able to be in a program with her is incredible. Like, She is amazing.

In a separate interview, Stark spoke about WWE potentially holding another Evolution all women’s premium live event. You can read her thoughts on that here.

