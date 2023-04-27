The Jetsetters are your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

The co-main event of Thursday’s NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku event saw KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles by defeating Catch 2/2’s TJP and Francesco Akira. KUSHIDA and Knight hit Kulture Klash on Akira, then Knight covered for the pin to win.

This is the first title reign for KUSHIDA and Knight together, but KUSHIDA has held the straps twice in the past with Alex Shelley. TJP and Akira began their first reign together at the New Japan Road event on June 20, 2022, and held the straps for 310 days.

Below are several shots from today’s title change at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.