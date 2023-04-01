The Lucha Brothers are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view saw Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M capture the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles by winning the Reach for The Sky Ladder Match. The match also featured Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin), The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett), and La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico).
This is the first ROH reign for Fenix and Penta. The titles were declared vacant by ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe earlier this month due to his brother Jay Briscoe tragically passing away in January. The Briscoes’ 13th reign began back at ROH Final Battle on December 10, about a month before Jay passed away.
After tonight’s match, Briscoe and FTR came out to present Fenix and Penta with the new title belts, and to congratulate them. There was an emotional moment with Briscoe and some of the others.
You can click here to see the brutal injury from the match.
Below are several shots from tonight’s title match at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA:
