There is reportedly a COVID-19 outbreak that is impacting WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling right now.

As noted earlier this afternoon, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now in quarantine after WWE announced his positive COVID-19 test. He has been pulled from tonight’s RAW main event with Randy Orton, but will likely be ready to face WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that McIntyre is not the only wrestler to test positive for the coronavirus coming out of the busy holiday season as there has been another string of positive COVID-19 tests to hit the pro wrestling world this week, impacting shows from WWE, AEW and Impact.

There’s no confirmation on specific changes as of this writing, but it was noted that several matches and appearances are being nixed due to the positive tests.

WWE sources noted that they expected positive tests from the holidays, and were surprised that things were not worse considering the circumstances. Impact is set to tape a few months worth of TV from this weekend into next week, while AEW filmed two weeks worth of Dynamite last week.

It was also said that there is confirmation on wrestlers scheduled for RAW, SmackDown, Dynamite and Impact being affected by the outbreak, but details have not been made public as of this writing, besides McIntyre.

It’s possible that the virus made the rounds as wrestlers working for all three promotions may have attended the same gatherings over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Stay tuned for more on the latest COVID-19 outbreak in pro wrestling as we will keep you updated.

