WWE issued the following press release announcing that the New Day will honor the life of John Huber (aka Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper) on tomorrow’s edition of their Feel The Power podcast, which will also include special guests Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Huber’s longtime WWE tag partner, Erick Rowan. Full details can be found below.

The tragic passing of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber on Dec. 26 shook the WWE Universe and the wrestling world to its core, leading to an outpouring of stories, memories and tributes celebrating the former Intercontinental Champion as a competitor, as a cherished friend and as family.

On tomorrow’s special episode of The New Day’s podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E invite special guests Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan – Huber’s longtime tag team partner – for an in-depth conversation about their friend, whose legacy in the ring, in the locker room and beyond will live forever.

Watch the full episode on the free version of WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. Listen and subscribe to The New Day: Feel the Power on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.